Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Littelfuse worth $99,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 105.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.5% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5,642.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $233.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.56.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.