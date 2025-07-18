BP (LON:BP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.64 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 402.20 ($5.40). BP shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.32), with a volume of 17,988,128 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 396.71.
In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £17,400 ($23,365.11). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £373.45 ($501.48). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,903. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
