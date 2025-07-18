Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.76 Million Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of W.R. Berkley worth $70,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $5,676,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $5,787,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

