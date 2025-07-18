Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123,637 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Coupang by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,426,000 after buying an additional 3,420,133 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,778,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after buying an additional 2,979,981 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $282,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 309,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,568,816.75. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $5,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,319,421 shares in the company, valued at $37,418,779.56. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811 over the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 222.70 and a beta of 1.16. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

