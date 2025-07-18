Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and traded as high as $16.77. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 95,567 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Redburn Atlantic lowered Atlas Copco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Price Performance
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.
See Also
