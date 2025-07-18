Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,144 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $89,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,534.6% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 461,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 448,856 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,064,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

