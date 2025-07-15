VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 161.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VSE has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $140.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. VSE’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $371,191.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,431.06. This represents a 42.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

