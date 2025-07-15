Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$49.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFN shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins upgraded Ag Growth International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$42.58 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$30.81 and a 1 year high of C$58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$813.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

