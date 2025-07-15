ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research lowered shares of ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

NYSE ABBNY opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. ABB has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $60.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

