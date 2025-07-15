Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

