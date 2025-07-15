BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.67.

ONC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of BeOne Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $9,333,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.15, for a total value of $489,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,573 shares of company stock worth $34,156,799 over the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ ONC opened at $252.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96. BeOne Medicines has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $287.88.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

