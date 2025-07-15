FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th.
NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $21.60.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The energy company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $37.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 108.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
