FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCEL

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The energy company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $37.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 108.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.