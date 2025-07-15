Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 193,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,035. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $204,426.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,002.89. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,363. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

