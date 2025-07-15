YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in YETI by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of YETI opened at $31.89 on Thursday. YETI has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

