Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of ZM opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. Zoom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,133,824.95. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,358. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Zoom Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

