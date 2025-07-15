Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAD. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SRAD stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 378,163 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

