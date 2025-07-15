Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
MCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCW
Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 87.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.
Mister Car Wash Stock Performance
NYSE MCW opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mister Car Wash
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- These 3 Undervalued Stocks Could Surge as Value Rotation Nears
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tilray Shares Blazing: What’s Behind the 55% Rally This Month?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Retail Stocks to Watch as Back-to-School Spending Ramps Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.