Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.6%

MKL stock opened at $2,008.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,936.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,859.35.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

