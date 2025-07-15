Top Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – July 12th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, Albemarle, Rio Tinto, and Enovix are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or manufacturing of lithium and its derivatives. Because lithium is a vital component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems, these stocks are often viewed as a way to invest indirectly in the growing EV and clean-energy sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,683,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,798,174. The firm has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.22. 55,418,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,723,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. QuantumScape has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 4.42.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $71.07. 4,090,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 4,462,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 8,396,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,319. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

