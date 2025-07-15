Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $507.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.