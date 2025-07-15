Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

