Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.2%

Eagle Materials stock opened at $220.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

