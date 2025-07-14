United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 643.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in United States Steel by 57.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

