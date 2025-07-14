Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $118.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.