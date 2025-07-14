TruNorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Diageo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 31.6% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.73.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

