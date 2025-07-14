Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $23.68 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $23,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $382.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

