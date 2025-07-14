Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,403,763.17. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock worth $3,533,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.