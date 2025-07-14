Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

TGS has been the subject of several other reports. Santander upgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.9279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after buying an additional 583,991 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter worth $9,812,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the first quarter worth $4,887,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter worth $5,246,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter worth $4,813,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

