261,513 Shares in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 261,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,000.

Separately, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karman in the first quarter valued at $3,192,000.

Karman Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Karman stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karman ( NYSE:KRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Karman from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

