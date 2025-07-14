Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

