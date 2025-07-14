Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,639,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,030,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $149,468,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:JLL opened at $257.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

