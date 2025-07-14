Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

SBSW opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Sibanye Gold has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 745.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

