Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,545 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.31% of PROS worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PROS by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PROS by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PROS by 2,716.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $761.53 million, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.98. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.