Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,038,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,337,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 553,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,260.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 157,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 25,946.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,035 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $172.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average of $146.42.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

