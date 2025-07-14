Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

KN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Knowles has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Knowles by 725.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 835.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

