Comparing 3Dx Industries (DDDX) and Its Peers

Risk & Volatility

3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries’ peers have a beta of 11.39, suggesting that their average share price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A 3Dx Industries Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 -$560,000.00 -1.20 3Dx Industries Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 20.79

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

3Dx Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

3Dx Industries peers beat 3Dx Industries on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

3Dx Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

