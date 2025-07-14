Wall Street Zen Upgrades Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:VIRT opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

