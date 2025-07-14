Wall Street Zen Upgrades Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.
Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE:VIRT opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.
Virtu Financial Company Profile
