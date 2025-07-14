Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $320,707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,946,000 after purchasing an additional 780,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after purchasing an additional 748,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,651.08. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $163.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

