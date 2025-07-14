TruNorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $64.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

