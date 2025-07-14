Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 123.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,011 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in Adobe by 8,100.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 20.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $363.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

