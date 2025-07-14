TFR Capital LLC. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TFR Capital LLC. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.71 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

