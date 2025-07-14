Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.52.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9%

TXRH stock opened at $188.09 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average is $178.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.