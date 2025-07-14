Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $24,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $302.71 on Monday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.02 and a 200 day moving average of $310.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

