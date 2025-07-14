Cwm LLC Has $28.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,100 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSVM. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $585.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

