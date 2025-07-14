TFR Capital LLC. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TFR Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ITW opened at $259.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.49 and a 200 day moving average of $249.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

