Hughes Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

