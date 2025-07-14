Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Virtu Financial worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $6,877,802.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.