Hughes Financial Services LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total value of $5,030,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,211,865.92. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,221 shares of company stock valued at $117,687,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $478.45 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.35. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

