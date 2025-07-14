Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,863 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

