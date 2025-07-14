Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $206,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $292.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.19.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.12.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

